Yordano Ventura toxicology report could affect payout of contract

Yordano Ventura 's estate is due around $20 million after the Kansas City Royals pitcher's tragic death Sunday morning. However, results of the pending toxicology report could affect the payout.

Fox Sports reported Monday that Ventura's guaranteed contract, which had three seasons remaining, includes a provision that will void payment for failure to perform due to injury or death resulting from driving a motorized vehicle while intoxicated.

Little is known regarding the circumstances of Ventura's fatal car accident in his native Dominican Republic at this time. While it's not clear if alcohol was involved — that will be determined when the toxicology results come back in a few weeks — mountainous terrain and foggy conditions might have affected the 25-year-old's ability to drive. Authorities told Royals general manager Dayton Moore that no alcohol was found at the scene.

Ventura was owed a guaranteed $19.85 million over the next three seasons along with a $1 million buyout on a club option. The five-year, $23 million extension Ventura signed in April 2015 also contained a $12 million club option for 2021.

Even if the toxicology report allows the Royal to nullify the contract, the club still could opt to pay money to Ventura's estate. It is unknown if Ventura had a will which would govern any payout. If not, the distribution of his funds would be decided by the laws of the Dominican Republic.

Ventura is survived by his wife, mother and three children.

