Yankee Stadium reveals plans for more protective netting

Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees reacts after a child was hit by a foul ball off his bat on Sept. 20, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Photo: GETTY)

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have released new details about the new protective netting set to be installed at Yankee Stadium for the 2018 season. The move follows a number of highly publicized incidents of baseball fans, including a young child, being injured by foul balls.

The Yankees said in a news release Wednesday that the coverage will include "partially retractable netting attached to the roofs of both dugouts and stationary netting extending beyond the far ends of the dugouts toward the foul poles."

The team said the netting will be extended to nine feet high above each dugout during games, and the bottom part of the nets will be retractable, allowing fans to interact with players during batting practice. It will also be green, so that there's minimum visual impact for fans in the stadium and those watching on TV.

The decision to add protective netting at Yankee Stadium comes after a 1-year-old girl was injured by a foul ball during a game last season. The foul ball flew off the bat of Todd Frazier and down the third-base line -- hitting the young girl. Frazier kneeled and lowered his head as the game was delayed for about four minutes, while players and fans looked stunned.

That was just the latest in a string of incidents that resulted in fan injuries. In 2015, a line drive slammed into Stephanie Wapenski in Boston, leaving the Red Sox fan with more than 30 stitches. A month earlier, another fan at Boston's Fenway Park, Tonya Carpenter, suffered severe injuries after being hit by a flying shard of broken bat. CBS Sports reported she was hospitalized for a week before being released to a rehabilitation center.

Major League Baseball does not mandate protective netting behind home plate, but some teams have decided to extend netting, according to CBS Sports.

The new netting is expected to be in place for the Yankees' home opener on Monday, April 2, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

