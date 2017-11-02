KHOU
World Series champs: Our Houston Heroes are heading home!

Michelle Homer , KHOU 3:36 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

HOUSTON - The World Series Champion Houston Astros are heading home!

They boarded a plane in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and are expected to land at Bush IAH around 6 p.m.

Pitcher Collin McHugh tweeted a great photo of the Championship Trophy with its own seat on the plane. 

 

"Gotta make sure she's comfy," McHugh tweeted. 

They will be bussed to Minute Maid where some of the players are expected to speak.

