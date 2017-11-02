World Series champs: Our Houston Heroes are heading home!

Astros George Springer carries his World Series MVP trophy as he boards the plane in Los Angeles to head home to Houston. (Houston Astros photo)

HOUSTON - The World Series Champion Houston Astros are heading home!

They boarded a plane in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and are expected to land at Bush IAH around 6 p.m.

Pitcher Collin McHugh tweeted a great photo of the Championship Trophy with its own seat on the plane.

"Gotta make sure she's comfy," McHugh tweeted.

They will be bussed to Minute Maid where some of the players are expected to speak.

You can watch it live on KHOU 11, KHOU.com and our app.

© 2017 KHOU-TV