World Series champs: Our Houston Heroes are heading home!

HOUSTON - The World Series Champion Houston Astros are heading home!
They boarded a plane in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and are expected to land at Bush IAH around 6 p.m.
Pitcher Collin McHugh tweeted a great photo of the Championship Trophy with its own seat on the plane.
Gotta make sure she’s comfy! #WorldSeriesChamps #InfieldChatter https://t.co/uI8UycHihr— Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) November 2, 2017
"Gotta make sure she's comfy," McHugh tweeted.
They will be bussed to Minute Maid where some of the players are expected to speak.
It’s in the safest of hands. #EarnedHistory pic.twitter.com/qdK5GGigON— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Houston, we’re coming home! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/mBtjABM1Cc— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
