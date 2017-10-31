Out of this world #WorldSeries

(NASA photo)

HOUSTON- The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers is truly out of this world.

On one side, there is Houston – home to the Astros and NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC).

On the other side, there is Los Angeles – home to the Dodgers and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

With the two NASA centers in the World Series, JSC Director Ellen Ochoa made a friendly wager with JPL director Michael Watkins.

The loser must wear the winning team’s jersey for a day.

"When we win,” Ochoa says confidently. “Then we will provide an Astros jersey to Michael.”

The smack talk has begun, and Ochoa brings the heat.

“I said [to Michael], 'Our baseball team is actually named after what we do here at the Space Center,’” says Ochoa playfully.

But, there is irony to the situation for Ochoa and Watkins.

“I grew up a Southern Californian,” admits Ochoa, who has Dodgers fans in her family. “Michael Watkins graduated from the University of Texas."

“My mother who lives out in the Texas hill country is bleeding Astros orange,” says Watkins. “It’s a little uncomfortable for both Ellen and I, but we’re both proud of the cities we live in.”

In 1993, Ochoa became the first Hispanic woman to go to space.

24 years later, the Astros are one win from the top of the world.

