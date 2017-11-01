World Series | 5 Things to Know: You can still get vouchers for Game 7 watch party

Game 6 Watch Party at Minute Maid (Photo: KHOU 11)

Here are five stories we are following as we head into tonight's Game 7 of the World Series. Go 'Stros!

Attend tonight's watch party for Game 7

As of Wednesday morning the official Game 7 watch party at Minute Maid was "sold out" online, but Astros fans still have another chance to make it into Minute Maid tonight. All you have to do is line up outside the park and hope there are enough empty seats left. As a reminder, the event is FREE! Tap here for the details.

Astros pitching options for Game 7 winner-take-all

It sounds like a simple task when you say that Astros manager A.J. Hinch needs to wring nine innings from his pitching staff -- nine innings in which they allow fewer runs than the Houston offense scores. How Hinch and charges achieve that, those damnable specifics, are much more complicated. Tap here for the full story.

SAY WHAT!? USA Today reports on 'Why the Dodgers will win Game 7 of the World Series'

The Dodgers will try to be patient with McCullers, force him to throw his outstanding curve ball for strikes and look to put the ball in play. McCullers had just three strikeouts in the game, all by Cody Bellinger. Darvish is coming off the shortest start of his career after only getting five outs in Game 3. Tap here to read the entire prediction.

Free tacos TODAY thanks to Maybin's stolen base in Game 2

Thanks to the Astros stealing a base, today is the day you can get a free taco at Taco Bell. Tap here for the details.

LA-area teacher wears Astros gear with pride

Inside Lawrence Washburn’s classroom at Foothills Middle School in Arcadia, the focus is learning history and earning history. “Walking around in my Astros gear isn’t something I hide. It’s something I’ve been wearing proudly,” says Washburn. “I like the ‘Boo, Astros’ jeers, actually.” Tap here to watch this great story.

