WORLD SERIES | 5 Things to Know: Orange Crush? Juice Box Heroes? Our star 'Stros need a nickname!

Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 8th inning in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

World Series: Star-Spangled streaker charged with trespassing

The semi-streaker who ran onto the field at Minute Maid Park Sunday night has been charged with trespassing. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy had the crowd in a frenzy when he slid into second base in nothing but patriotic boxers and socks after Carlos Correa’s home run. To read more, click here.

Orange Crush? Juice Box Heroes? Our star 'Stros need a nickname!

We had the Killer B's more than a decade ago, now it's time to figure out a new nickname for our star Astros players. What do you think it should be? Our KHOU 11 viewers are weighing in on Facebook right now. To read more, click here.

Team barber gives Astros the cutting edge

When Danny Quiles was a kid growing up in Puerto Rico, he dreamed of becoming a Big League ballplayer. But a shoulder injury forced the promising shortstop to come up with a new game plan for future. In 2013, Quiles moved his family to Houston and began cutting hair -- a skill he learned from his mom. Word of his cutting edge haircuts at the Cadillax Barber shop in Katy quickly spread and a few Houston Astros became clients. To read more, click here.

Houston comedians help Orbit become a World Series mascot

You can’t have the Astros without Orbit! The team’s lime green mascot can get just about anyone to crack a smile, no matter if the team is winning or losing.“Orbit has a great appreciation for improv comedy,” said Chad Minchew. He’s the artistic director for Comedy Sportz Houston. “A chance to work with Orbit? That’s incredible!” To read more, click here.

Players, coaches question World Series baseball material

There’s been a lot of talk about something being up with the World Series baseballs. Are they different than the ones used in the regular season? “It does seem like the balls are jumping more,” said Dave Roberts, Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, before Sunday’s Game 5. “The pitchers talk about it does feel different in their hand.” To read more, click here.

