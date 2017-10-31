World Series | 5 Things to Know: Justin Verlander could have been a Dodger

Here are five stories we are following as we head into tonight's Game 6 of the World Series. Go 'Stros!

Justin Verlander could have been a Dodger

It was three months ago when Justin Verlander was informed by his Detroit Tigers’ bosses that he likely would be traded, and considering he had a full no-trade clause, he didn’t hesitate to say where he wanted to go. Los Angeles. He wanted to play for the Dodgers. Tap here for the full story.

Astros free watch party 'sold out' for Game 6, Game 7 still available

History could be made tonight as the Orange Crush takes on the Dodgers in Los Angeles. How sweet it would be to go to the game in person, but that would cost thousands of dollars. The next best thing is free, however. The Astros are holding free watch parties at Minute Maid Park during the World Series. Tonight's watch party is "sold out" but there are still vouchers available for tomorrow, if a Game 7 is needed. Tap here for more.

Photos: An Astros-themed Halloween in the Houston area!

Halloween is on the back burner this year in Houston to make room for Astros World Series excitement. But for some, the two worlds collide. Check out this cute slideshow.

Stadium workers feel ‘lucky' to have witnessed history

Stadium workers like Alcantara spent Monday cleaning Minute Maid Park, but during Sunday night’s epic World Series game five, Alcantara had the privilege of dispensing nachos, while stealing glances at a nearby TV. “I was really lucky,” Alcantara said, smiling broadly. “Altuve with the homerun - it was so good. He’s from Venezuela, and me too.” Tap here to read more.

Team barber gives Astros their cutting edge looks

When Danny Quiles was a kid growing up in Puerto Rico, he dreamed of becoming a Big League ballplayer. But a shoulder injury forced the promising shortstop to come up with a new game plan for future. In 2013, Quiles moved his family to Houston and began cutting hair -- a skill he learned from his mom. Tap here to watch the whole story.

