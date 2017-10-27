World Series | 5 Things to Know: Expect chilly weather, slow traffic tonight

A list of the top stories to follow surrounding the Astros in the World Series.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says a chill is moving in

The action on the field will be hot, but the weather will feel downright chilly as fans leave Minute Maid Park tonight after the game. A cold front is pushing through the Houston area right now, dropping our chill factor to below 50 degrees by the time Game 3 wraps up. Grab a jacket! Tap here for the full forecast.

Expect closed roads, traffic delays downtown

If you're going to the World Series games in downtown Houston this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get there no matter which method you choose. The roads directly adjacent to the stadium will be closed, and the freeways surrounding downtown will likely be packed. Tap here for the details from Darby Douglas.

Game 3 watch parties, security, 'no refusal,' parking and more

If a World Series ticket is just a little out of your price rage there are still plenty of places to watch in a fun atmosphere like Lucky’s Pub, which is just a stone’s throw away from the stadium. Tap here for more. And don't forget: in an attempt to curb drunk driving during the World Series games in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has implemented a 'no refusal weekend'. “ Tap here for more.

From 2014 to now: What's changed with the Astros?

As Sports Illustrated predicted, the Astros have made it to the World Series in 2017 but how has the team changed since the 2014 cover was published? Watch the story.

What the Astros, World Series means to Houston

Sportscaster Dale Hansen talks about the Astros and what the team and making it to the World Series means to the city of Houston. It may not be the World Series the East Coast wanted, but it's the series Houston wanted. Tap here to watch the special story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV