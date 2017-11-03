WATCH: The best of the Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Photo by Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Custom)

The Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade had plenty of special moments.

If you weren't able to watch it at work or you just want to relive it after attending, we've got some of the best moments from the parade right here:

THE ALTUVE POLKA

Fans at Friday's parade got plenty of entertainment even before the parade started. Polish Pete and the Polka? Hardly Know Her Band played the "Altuve Polka" for us and said that they'd be playing it over and over for fans throughout the day.

(Can't see the videos? Click here.)

FANS GET HYPED BEFORE PARADE STARTS

Fans along the parade route that didn't have bands to entertain them had plenty of fun. Here's one superfan leading chants of "HOUSTON-ASTROS" from fans across the parade route.

CHITA TALKS TO FANS EXCITED ABOUT THE PARADE

KHOU's Chita Craft talks to fans that got their spots on the parade route several hours before the official start. Some were celebrating as if the Astros had just won the World Series minutes ago.

KHOU BANNER FLIES

KHOU flew a banner over the Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade that says, "KHOU 11 STANDS WITH THE ASTROS."

FANS GO CRAZY AS PARADE BEGINS AND ASTROS PLAYERS GO BY

When the parade officially begun, the atmosphere on the streets downtown got turned up to 11 as fans that had dreamed of a World Series championship for so long got to cheer and thank the players that made it happen.

FAN HONORS BOB ALLEN

As the parade made its way by KHOU meteorologist David Paul, one fan said "Bob Allen's looking down on this right now," about the former KHOU sports director who died last year after battling cancer.

ASTROS FANS GO CRAZY ON PARADE ROUTE

KHOU's Chita Craft took in the Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade with hundreds of excited fans as players and legends passed by.

MAYOR TURNER AND GOVERNOR ABBOTT

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Governor Greg Abbott declared that not only is November 3 Houston Astros Day in the City of Houston but across the State of Texas as well. Governor Abbott also reminded people of the excuse letter that he created excusing employees and students from their Friday obligations to attend the championship parade.

MANAGER AJ HINCH SAYS THANK YOU

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch thanked fans and the city for their support throughout the team's first ever championship run.

DALLAS KEUCHEL GIVES LOVE TO JUSTIN VERLANDER

Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel spent his time on stage filming the crowd, asking fans to cheer for Justin Verlander, who wasn't at the parade on Friday.

SPRINGER THANKS FANS FOR BELIEVING

Houston Astros World Series MVP George Springer thanked the fans for sticking with the team and believing in them when so many others didn't.

REDDICK CHANNELS WWE'S RIC FLAIR. WOO!

Houston Astros right fielder and WWE fan Josh Reddick channeled the Nature Boy Ric Flair while talking to the championship parade crowd.

