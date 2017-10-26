Watch the ‘Bring it Home' Astros special tonight at 6 p.m.

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night by winning the first World Series game in the franchise’s history.
Now we are welcoming them home for Games 3 and 4 with a news special on KHOU 11.
Watch “Bring it Home” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. We’ll have one on one interviews and look at how the Astros went from being a last place team just a few years ago to a World Series contender.
