Watch the ‘Bring it Home' Astros special tonight at 6 p.m.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night by winning the first World Series game in the franchise’s history.

Now we are welcoming them home for Games 3 and 4 with a news special on KHOU 11.

Watch “Bring it Home” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. We’ll have one on one interviews and look at how the Astros went from being a last place team just a few years ago to a World Series contender.

© 2017 KHOU-TV