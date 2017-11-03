WATCH: Astros players address championship parade crowd

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Photo by Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Custom)

The Houston Astros' first ever World Series Championship Parade saved the best for last.

Several players got on the mic, all of them making them making their fans go wild in different ways. Here's who got the mic and what they said.

WATCH:

DALLAS KEUCHEL GIVES LOVE TO JUSTIN VERLANDER

Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel spent his time on stage filming the crowd, asking fans to cheer for Justin Verlander, who wasn't at the parade on Friday.

Verlander is reportedly getting married to Kate Upton this weekend.

SPRINGER THANKS FANS FOR BELIEVING

Houston Astros World Series MVP George Springer thanked the fans for sticking with the team and believing in them when so many others didn't.

He talked about how a lot of people counted the Astros out when they needed to beat the Yankees in Game 7 at Yankee Stadium and said the same going into Game 7 of the World Series.

REDDICK CHANNELS WWE'S RIC FLAIR. WOO!

Houston Astros right fielder and WWE fan Josh Reddick channeled the Nature Boy Ric Flair while talking to the championship parade crowd.

Also, watch listen for a quick thank you from shortstop Jose Altuve.

