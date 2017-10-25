Vin Scully brings down the house before World Series Game 2

LOS ANGELES — Vin Scully shut down any suggestions that’d he’d return to the booth to call the World Series, something he had done six previous times during his 67-year run as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scully, however, would speak a few words, even if he passed on tossing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the World Series. He emerged from the Dodgers’ dugout with a ball in hand to a standing ovation, his wit still very much intact as he walked to the mound with a microphone in hand.
MORE WORLD SERIES
Air force: Justin Turner turned into a star after he started swinging for them
Where's Gonzo?: Before Game 2, he was at Dodger Stadium
Cocktail hour: Mixed reviews for Dodger Stadium's 'Mexican Bloody Mary'
Scully, 89, eventually made his way to the mound and called for a catcher. Former Dodger Steve Yeager - one of three World Series MVPs for the Dodgers in 1981 - walked behind home plate.
Then he raised his arm and clutched his left shoulder with his right hand.
“Wait a minute,” Scully said. “Oh, my gosh. I think I hurt my rotator cuff.”
Though the injury was about as real as pro wrestling, his replacement was the only living Dodgers legend who could possibly match Scully’s appeal: Fernando Valenzuela.
Valenzuela - whose dominance as a 20-year-old led to the Fernandomania phenomenon in 1981 - threw the ball a little off the plate, although it was easily handled by Yeager.
Scully finished by leading the capacity crowd with his pre-game catchphrase: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs