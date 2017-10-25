Vin Scully brings down the house before World Series Game 2

(Photo: Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES — Vin Scully shut down any suggestions that’d he’d return to the booth to call the World Series, something he had done six previous times during his 67-year run as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scully, however, would speak a few words, even if he passed on tossing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the World Series. He emerged from the Dodgers’ dugout with a ball in hand to a standing ovation, his wit still very much intact as he walked to the mound with a microphone in hand.

“Somewhere up in heaven, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Gil Hodges are laughing their heads off,” said Scully, who retired after the 2016 regular season. “Look who’s throwing out the first ball at the World Series.”

MORE WORLD SERIES

Air force: Justin Turner turned into a star after he started swinging for them

Where's Gonzo?: Before Game 2, he was at Dodger Stadium

Cocktail hour: Mixed reviews for Dodger Stadium's 'Mexican Bloody Mary'

Scully, 89, eventually made his way to the mound and called for a catcher. Former Dodger Steve Yeager - one of three World Series MVPs for the Dodgers in 1981 - walked behind home plate.

“I must warn you, I worked all week playing catch with my wife and she said I had good stuff,” Scully said.

Then he raised his arm and clutched his left shoulder with his right hand.

“Wait a minute,” Scully said. “Oh, my gosh. I think I hurt my rotator cuff.”

Though the injury was about as real as pro wrestling, his replacement was the only living Dodgers legend who could possibly match Scully’s appeal: Fernando Valenzuela.

Valenzuela - whose dominance as a 20-year-old led to the Fernandomania phenomenon in 1981 - threw the ball a little off the plate, although it was easily handled by Yeager.

Scully finished by leading the capacity crowd with his pre-game catchphrase: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM