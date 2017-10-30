Orange Crush? Bomb Squad? Our star 'Stros need a nickname!

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7th inning in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON -- We had the Killer B's more than a decade ago, now it's time to figure out a new nickname for our star Astros players.

What do you think it should be? Our KHOU 11 viewers are weighing in on Facebook right now.

Some of the top suggestions so far:

THE ABC’S (Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Springer) .. although this leaves out some key players,

THE BOMB SQUAD

THE BOOM SQUAD

THE BOOM BOYS

THE DILLY DILLY BOYS (lol)

THE JUICE BOX HEROES

THE ORANGE CRUSH

