Orange Crush? Bomb Squad? Our star 'Stros need a nickname!

HOUSTON -- We had the Killer B's more than a decade ago, now it's time to figure out a new nickname for our star Astros players.
What do you think it should be? Our KHOU 11 viewers are weighing in on Facebook right now.
Some of the top suggestions so far:
THE ABC’S (Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Springer) .. although this leaves out some key players,
THE BOMB SQUAD
THE BOOM SQUAD
THE BOOM BOYS
THE DILLY DILLY BOYS (lol)
THE JUICE BOX HEROES
THE ORANGE CRUSH
What do you think the name should be? Get in on the conversation, tap here.
