SportsLine: Dodgers favored to win World Series Game 7

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first for an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

(CBS) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series (LAD 3, HOU 1) on Tuesday to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. This is the first World Series Game 7 between two 100-win teams since 1931 (the Cardinals defeated the Athletics), and the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

For all intents and purposes, Game 7 is a coin-flip game. An unlikely hero could win it for either team, an unfortunate bounce could change everything. That's what makes Game 7s so much fun. Our friends st SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) crunched the numbers anyway and determined the Dodgers have the edge going into Game 7.Dodgers win Game 7: 53 percent

Astros win Game 7: 47 percent

The Dodgers have the edge, per SportsLine, but not a big one. As good as these two teams are, it's hard to think either would have a huge advantage going into any one game. With any luck, Game 7 will be an instant classic. The first six games of this World Series have been incredibly exciting.

