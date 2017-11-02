Sports Illustrated: Astros will repeat in 2018 as World Series Champs

(Photo: Jason Bristol)

HOUSTON -- Picking the 2017 World Series Champions and MVP three years out wasn't enough.

Sports Illustrated writer Ben Reiter "is cashing in on his fortune telling skills" with a bold prediction for 2018: "...the Astros Will Repeat Next Season as World Series Champions."

Reiter writes the organization has come so far, and "Here is the disturbing part, for the rest of baseball: the journey was not designed to end now."

Reiter says the Astros have the best offense in the league, and its key players aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Their four most important hitters, the first four batters in their World Series lineups—Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Altuve and Springer—are all 28 or younger. Bregman and Correa are just 23. Altuve won’t reach free agency until 2020, Springer until 2021, Correa until 2022 and Bregman until 2023, so long from now that the World Series might then be contested between machines."

