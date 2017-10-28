Rookie ball to World Series: Handshake connects McCann, Morton

Oct 21, 2017; Houston, TX, Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) and pitcher Charlie Morton (50) walk from the bullpen prior to game seven of the 2017 ALCS against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

They meet at the mound on some of baseball's biggest stages, but Brian McCann and Charlie Morton of the Houston Astros will never forget their first encounter as professional ball players.

It was 2002. Both were 18-year-olds freshly drafted by the Atlanta Braves in June.

“First person I ever met (in pro ball) was Charlie Morton,” recalled McCann before Game 1 of the World Series.

They were teammates with the Gulf Coast League Braves, Atlanta’s rookie club in Florida.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to results. I was more about trying to adapt to becoming a professional,” said Morton, who went 1-7 with a 4.54 ERA.

Morton was Atlanta's third round selection in the 2002 draft while McCann was chosen in the second.

Both can’t believe 15 years later, they are together again, playing for a World Series title.

“I think its amazing,” said Morton, who also had McCann behind the plate for Morton’s big league debut.

“It's amazing,” McCann added. “He’s the first person I shook hands with. I shook his hand as soon as I walked in (to the GCL Braves clubhouse). "This is a special time for us.”

