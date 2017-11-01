Puig predicts Game 7 win for Dodgers: 'We're going to have a party'

LOS ANGELES - Basking in his correct prediction that there would be a Game 7, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig made some more bold proclamations after Los Angeles' Game 6 win on Tuesday night.
“Come out here tomorrow. This is going to be incredible. Soon we’re going to have a party," Puig said. "Tomorrow we’re going to run around the field after the victory, and we’re going to have a parade in Los Angeles and party big time."
Puig also had a message for the Dodger fans who have endured this roller-coaster of a World Series.
“That 29-year wait is going to be history for all those people who have been here since 1988," Puig said. "Whoever didn’t die today will die tomorrow of a heart attack."
It’s a win baby, it’s a win. Game 7 time!! 👅 #thisteam #worldseries— Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) November 1, 2017
