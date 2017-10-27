Newborn named for Astros star Yuli Gurriel

Newborn Yuli Sakamoto is named for his dad's favorite player, Houston Astro Yuli Gurriel. (Jason Miles photo)

HOUSTON - A Houston area family welcomed a new baby boy the night of game one of the World Series.

The birth timed out perfectly since the newborn is named after a popular Astros player.

Newborn Yuli Sakamoto isn’t interested in much right now other than eating and lots of naps.

But he’s destined to be a baseball fan with a name like that -- and all of the newborn-sized swag surrounding his bassinet.

“I got his name after the Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel,” said father Ricky Sakamoto.

Sakamoto has followed his son’s namesake for years.

It started when Gurriel signed with Sakamoto’s favorite team back in his native Japan, the Yokohama Baystars.

“And then, last year, he signed with Houston Astros,” said Sakamoto. “So, really, it was a big shocker and big news for me.”

Sakamoto has an entire room in his Katy home devoted to baseball.

He first met Gurriel in person when he played for the Astros farm team in Corpus Christi.

He also has a photo of them together that he took following an autograph signing just a few months ago.

“And I told him my newborn was going to be Yuli and he was so happy and laughing,” said Sakamoto.

Sakamoto has been watching every single post-season game very closely and even went to one in New York.

Although it’s clear his son has a lot more hair to grow in order to match Gurriel’s pineapple-like cut.

There was never a question about the name.

“There was no second choice,” said Sakamoto.

Sakamoto, his wife Nana, and the rest of the family hope Gurriel and the Astros clinch their first World Series title before little Yuli is even a week old.

“And finish the series in Houston,” said Sakamoto.

Coincidentally, the Yokohama Baystars made it to their first Japan Series in nearly 20 years.

That’s the Japanese equivalent to the World Series.

