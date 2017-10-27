Newborn named for Astros star Yuli Gurriel

A Houston area family welcomed a new baby boy the night of game one of the World Series. The birth timed out perfectly since the newborn is named after a popular Astros player. "I got his name after the Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel," said father Rick

KHOU 6:43 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories