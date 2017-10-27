If you're going to the World Series games in downtown Houston this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get there no matter which method you choose.

The roads directly adjacent to the stadium will be closed, and the freeways surrounding downtown will likely be packed.

Road closures:

For those who do plan to brave downtown with their own car, several roads will be blocked off, mainly around the stadium. These include portions of Congress and Texas Avenues, La Branch, Preston, Jackson, Crawford and Hamilton Streets. Tap here to see a map from KHOU 11's Darby Douglas highlighting the closed roads.

Parking:

Whether you’re heading to the game or heading downtown for the festivities, snagging a parking spot is going to be difficult and expensive. Most lots near the stadium will charge at least $50 for a spot. If you're willing to walk about a mile, you can find lots for much cheaper.

One convenient option is to pre-book a spot from a site like Vivid Seats however, they’ll cost you. We found spots as expensive as $492.

Ride sharing and MetroRail:

There are cheaper alternatives like using the MetroRail which is offering free rides to game ticket holders. It's a convenient option, but the trains will be packed. Again, give yourself plenty of time to get in line for the train, and then extra time to wait in security once you arrive at the park.

There’s also Uber and Lyft. The designated drop off and pick up spot is on La Branch Street – between Congress and Prairie. Riders will want to watch out for surge pricing right before and after the games.

For more information from the City of Houston, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV