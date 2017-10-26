Meet the Astros foul ball king

Astros season ticket holder Marc Campos has snagged more than 100 foul balls over the years.

Marc Campos has been a faithful follower since back in the early days when the team was called the Colt 45s.

For the last 17 years, he’s had season tickets in the front row along the 1st base line at Minute Maid Park. It’s a strategic spot that has helped Campos earn the title of foul ball king.

“I just like them. I like to show them off. It’s kind of like a showoff value,” he said.

The season ticket holder gives most of the foul balls away.

He has kept about 45 in his collection, which are stored with a ticket and written reminder of how he got them.

“It’s kind of like the kid in you, part of the kid. Ever since I was going to professional baseball games, I always dreamed about getting a foul ball.”

Campos plans to attend all of the World Series home games and he hopes to add another historic foul ball to his shelf.

