McCullers, Morton to start Games 3, 4

Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Friday and Charlie Morton will open Game 4.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch had held off announcing the order of his rotation until Wednesday.

McCullers did not get a decision in his one postseason start, when he allowed one run over six innings in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

He gave up two runs over three innings of relief in Game 3 of the Division Series at Boston, and he followed Morton with four scoreless innings to finish Game 7 against the Yankees last Saturday, when he finished with 24 consecutive breaking pitches.

