Mattress Mack giving away tickets, free flights to Game 6

HOUSTON -- Pack your bags and keep your fingers crossed.
It was a sea of orange as hopeful fans packed into the Gallery Furniture on I-45 North early Tuesday in an attempt to get free tickets and airfare to Game 6 of the World Series.
Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack says he'll give away 10 tickets to the game along with a few more surprises.
Those who want to try and win should be at the store by 8:30 a.m. although additional surprises will be given out a little later.
Check back for updates on the big winners. KHOU 11's Michelle Choi is live on the scene.
