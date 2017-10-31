Mattress Mack giving away tickets, free flights to Game 6

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Gallery Furniture (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- Pack your bags and keep your fingers crossed.

It was a sea of orange as hopeful fans packed into the Gallery Furniture on I-45 North early Tuesday in an attempt to get free tickets and airfare to Game 6 of the World Series.

Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack says he'll give away 10 tickets to the game along with a few more surprises.

Those who want to try and win should be at the store by 8:30 a.m. although additional surprises will be given out a little later.

Check back for updates on the big winners. KHOU 11's Michelle Choi is live on the scene.

© 2017 KHOU-TV