Mattress Mack honors World Series bet after Astros victory

Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack talks about the Astros World Series promotion with KHOU 11 News. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Mattress Mack is keeping his end of a World Series bet after the Astros clinched the win Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The bet was, if the Astros win it all - you win it all.

Customers had to spend at least $3,000 or more on a mattress between June and the start of the World Series - and if the Astros won the championship, customers would get a full refund.

Since the Astros clinched the win - lots of customers are excited about cashing in on the refund.

The total amount in rebates adds up to around $10 million dollars!

Customers who participated can cash in on Sunday, December 3, 2017. And don't worry, the promotion will not put Gallery Furniture out of business.

In fact, Mack said he hedged his bets and insured those purchases just in case.

MORE: Mattress Mack surprises Astros fans, first responders with trip of a lifetime

© 2017 KHOU-TV