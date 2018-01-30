Manvel man tattoos Astros players' signatures on his arm

Think you’re a big Astros fan? A dad in Manvel may have you beat. (Photo: KHOU)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Think you’re a big Astros fan? A dad in Manvel may have you beat.

Adrian Wagner has been collecting Astros players' autographs and tattooing them on his arm.

“When they started making the deep playoff run, my wife and I were thinking, ‘What can we do to make this special?,'” the longtime fan said.

Wagner’s goal is to get the whole World Series team.

So far, he has three signatures: Lance McCullers Jr., Carlos Correa and Tyler White.

He got the most recent autographs, as well as the World Series Trophy, tattooed on his arm at G6 Studios in Houston over the weekend.

“You can show it off anywhere you go. If you get a ball signed, that’s at home in a case. Nobody can see it,” Wagner explained.

Wagner hopes to do the same thing on his leg if the Astros pull of a 2018 World Series win.

© 2018 KHOU-TV