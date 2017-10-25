Man arrested after jumping into Astros bullpen during Game 2 of World Series

LOS ANGELES --- A man hopped over a railing and into the the Houston Astros’ bullpen in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Footage showed the man with a Dodgers hat worn backward, a Dodgers jersey and gray shorts leap into the bullpen where he was immediately grabbed by a security guard and what appears to be Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson.
Some fan helping the @astros warm up. @Dodgers#WorldSeries2017
