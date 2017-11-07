LOOK! Springer, Altuve featured on new SI cover

HOUSTON – The new Sports Illustrated is out and it’s no surprise that a pair of Houston Astros are featured on the cover following their prophesized World Series run.

Series MVP George Springer and Jose Altuve are shown posing on the cover with Springer holding the now famous issue that predicted their run, while Altuve holds their championship trophy.

The caption reads: “The Astros have come a long way since 2014 – A Wild Ride.”

Back in 2014, the cover and Ben Reiter’s article blew everybody’s mind with the bold prediction.

Reiter projected the then lowly Astros someday becoming the best team in baseball, mixing new age thinking with a dash of old school scouting.

Springer was featured of the 2014 cover as well.

