HOUSTON -- As of Wednesday morning the official Game 7 watch party at Minute Maid was "sold out" online, but Astros fans still have another chance to make it into Minute Maid tonight.

History could be made as the Astros take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles. One team will walk away the winner of the World Series.

You don't have to spend thousands trying to get to L.A. to experience the excitement with fellow fans and friends though. In fact, the next best thing is free.

The Astros say while they are out of online vouchers for tonight's watch party, fans can "still come early to the ballpark and receive a printed voucher."

"Once we run out, we run out, but we really want to try and accommodate as many fans as possible," an Astros spokesman told KHOU 11.

Even if you don't end up in the ball park, there are several venues showing the game for free in the area.

More info: http://m.mlb.com/astros/tickets/postseason/festivities

