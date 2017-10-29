Houston rapper Travis Scott predicts win for the Astros in Game 5

Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; American rapper Travis Scott before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports, Thomas Shea)

Houston rapper Travis Scott is predicting a win for the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series.



The "Goosebumps" rapper and Kylie Jenner's beau says: "We're taking the win. I had a dream that they were going to win. It's lit."

MLB tweeted a video of Scott who was fired up for the Astros inside Minute Maid Park ahead of Game 5 Sunday evening.

Scott has been a big supporter of the Houston Rockets over the last couple of years and has attended several of their games.

He's good friends with James Harden and even designed a T-shirt that was distributed before one of the team's playoff games last season.



But on Sunday he was only thinking about the Astros: "I'm the No. 1 Astros fan at this current moment in this building right now. It might be crazy."



And speaking of the Rockets, their opponents on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers, spent part of their off day taking in the game. Star center Joel Embiid and his teammates crowded around the batting cage before the game, with half in Dodgers jerseys and the other half in Astros orange.



Real life Astro world. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 22, 2017

