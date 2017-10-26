Houston native sports Astros pride with ball cap collection

LOS ANGELES -- Nick Mundy’s been cheering for the Astros for almost as long as he can remember.

“I was a five-year-old kid and I was like, ‘We’re Astros fans. We’re Astros fans!’” he remembers telling his parents.

Mundy’s been to dozens, maybe hundreds, of games; first at the Astrodome, then Enron Field, now Minute Maid Park. Along with his ticket stubs, another collection began thanks to his now-wife: Astros ball caps.

“She saw I had three of them lined up and she said, ‘Hey, you should collect every single hat,’ thinking the Astros haven’t had four or five different uniforms,” Mundy says. “She didn’t know about Sunday hats or batting practice hats or away hats.”

The collection now fills a bookshelf and several boxes in his closet. It includes more than 70 of the hats the Astros have worn on the field.

“I don’t want to say I’m obsessed, but …,” Mundy trails off.

He’s not shy about his love for the Astros, either. He proudly sporting these in a city loaded with Dodgers fans. He knows being a fan isn’t just about wearing a hat, but believing in your team, sometimes when few others will.

“The fans now are stronger because we’ve been through the bottom of the barrel and now we’re the best team in baseball,” Mundy says.

He owns nearly every hat the Astros have worn on air, except for the 2010 Stars & Stripes hat.

