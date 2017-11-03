Houston jeweler shows off his Astros World Series ring designs

(Photo: Diamond Cutters)

HOUSTON -- Fred Cuellar of Diamond Cutters International started working on the World Series Championship rings for the Houston Astros as the team took on the Yankees.

He says people told him he was nuts, but he says he’s a true believer.

“If you build it, they will come,” says Cueller.

While he’s a huge sports fan, he doesn’t only work for Houston teams.

Photos: Local company designs Astros World Series rings

Diamond Cutters has designed championship rings for several sports, including some of the most expensive ever for the Broncos and the Yankees.

He says he wants the Astros ring to take the title of most expensive ever, however. In fact, he says he will throw in his own money to help pay for them.

Cueller provided several images to KHOU 11 of his ring design options.

