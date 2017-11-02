Houston Chronicle to sell World Series edition on Friday

HOUSTON - In case you missed out on getting a Houston Chronicle newspaper the day after the Astros won the World Series, there's still a good chance you can get your hands on one.
The Chronicle announced Thursday evening they will continue to sell the November 2 papers on Friday, November 3 and online.
How to get the Houston Astros World Series Championship edition of the Houston Chronicle. https://t.co/nKL0Bh73LA— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 2, 2017
The newspaper said it is reprinting the World Series edition and it will be available for purchase on their website here and at the Houston Chronicle building at 4747 Southwest Freeway on Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Long lines of vehicles and people could be seen at the building Thursday afternoon. The newspaper shared tweets showing hundreds of Astros fans wanting their copy of today's paper.
Newspapers are flying off the shelves! Here's how to get your #WorldSeries Championship edition https://t.co/D6qvAdpU8i #EarnHistory #Astros pic.twitter.com/1zPCNWeYOZ— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 2, 2017
Pop-up shop with papers and swag in front of the @HoustonChron headquarters at 4747 Southwest Freeway or online: https://t.co/ZASzcHBNWX pic.twitter.com/rMAtu8f1y8— Darla Guillen (@DarlaGuillen) November 2, 2017
Hey! Look at all the people wanting and loving journalism! #WorldSeries #EarnHistory #PartyLikeAJournalist pic.twitter.com/5e2CjOSSI5— Jessica Hamilton (@JesHamL10) November 2, 2017
Hundreds of Houstonians showing up @HoustonChron to get their PRINT editions of the Chronicle featuring the World Series champ @astros pic.twitter.com/1B7aJZWSek— Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) November 2, 2017
We are still printing World Series papers!— John D. Harden (@Jdharden) November 2, 2017
Lol @ "newspapers are dead."#EarnHistory #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZIBMX392sk
If print is dead, why does the line around the building for today’s @HoustonChron #WorldSeriesChamps front page keep growing? @astros pic.twitter.com/sehZuyyflJ— Ronnie Crocker (@rcrocker) November 2, 2017
Many thanks to our awesome team in the pressroom for cranking out all those copies of today's paper for all the happy Astros fans!— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 2, 2017
