Houston Chronicle to sell World Series edition on Friday

Emily Reaux, KHOU 9:25 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

HOUSTON - In case you missed out on getting a Houston Chronicle newspaper the day after the Astros won the World Series, there's still a good chance you can get your hands on one.

The Chronicle announced Thursday evening they will continue to sell the November 2 papers on Friday, November 3 and online. 

The newspaper said it is reprinting the World Series edition and it will be available for purchase on their website here and at the Houston Chronicle building at 4747 Southwest Freeway on Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Long lines of vehicles and people could be seen at the building Thursday afternoon. The newspaper shared tweets showing hundreds of Astros fans wanting their copy of today's paper. 

