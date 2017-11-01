Feeling stressed about Game 7? Here's your game day pep talk

HOUSTON - Astros fans are no doubt feeling tense about Game 7 against the Dodgers.



After a loss in Los Angeles Tuesday night, the Astros are considered the underdogs.



That’s why some Houstonians may need a pep talk to get them ready for the last game of the World Series.



Former Houston Texan J.J. Moses, who is now a motivational speaker, shared some words of wisdom outside Minute Maid Park.



“Fans, let’s give it all we have for one more game. Let’s make some noise for our Houston Astros,” he said. “One thing about underdogs is you can never underestimate the heart of a champion. That’s what our Astros have. We have the hearts of champions. They’ve overcome so many odds to be at such a significant place in history. They’ve earned it, so I know our Astros are going to continue to dominate tonight.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV