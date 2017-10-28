Fans cheer on 'Stros for Game 4 at Minute Maid and watch parties around the city

HOUSTON - As the Astros took on the Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2017 World Series, tons of fans cheered on the team from inside Minute Maid Park to outside at watch parties around the city Saturday evening.

Those lucky enough to score a ticket to the game were in a frenzy on Saturday as they enjoyed the festivities outside the park before game time.

It’s just a couple hours before first pitch and #Astros fans are enjoying the cool beautiful weather outside #minutemaidpark #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZjAfOal1hH

— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) October 28, 2017

As the sun went down, the colder temperatures didn't deter fans from wearing anything and everything Astros outside the park and at watch parties, including one man from Cuba who wore a lucky red robe for the 'Stros.





One of the biggest watch parties Saturday night was at Biggio's where some gathered outside the bar to watch the game.

The watch parties took place all across the city Saturday night with die hard fans cheering them on all night.

© 2017 KHOU-TV