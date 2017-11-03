Social media highlights from World Series Championship Parade

HOUSTON - The city showed up and showed out to celebrate the Astros during the World Series Championship Parade on Friday.
Thousands of fans filled the streets downtown to watch the parade and rally. Not only could you see the excitement in the massive crowd, but it was being captured all over social media via photos, shares, retweets and more.
Just in case you missed the parade, watch the entire thing HERE.
Check out some of the best moments captured on social media during the parade below! Oh, and there is no particular order.
1. Astros fans "making it rain" with fliers.
We are MAKING IT RAIN with #AstrosWorldChampions fliers!! #EarnHistory #HoustonStrong #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/E8Wi7vW8ks— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) November 3, 2017
2. Fans taking a dip in the pool at City Hall to try and cool off.
3. Jumping for joy in the middle of the street, just because she can!
This woman is my spirit animal. (Watch the whole thing) #AstrosParade #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Txfg8LC2Ys— Rekha Muddaraj (@RekhaKHOU) November 3, 2017
4. An adorbale dog driving an orange car to represent for the Astros.
You never know what you'll see at the #Astros #WorldSeries Championship Parade, like a dog driving a car! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/OA6gtnpHLz— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 3, 2017
5. The rare occoastion when you see large crowds of people walking outside in downtown Houston.
This is blocks from the #Astros #WorldSeries #parade route! I donmt think I’ve ever seen so many people downtown! #EarnedHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/jgFnHdgY35— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) November 3, 2017
6. A rooftop view of the crowds as they lined the streets along the parade route.
RAISINGTHEROOF! Rooftop view of #AstrosParade #WorldSeries2017Champions #KHOU11 #EarnedHistory #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Gfq0lj5Wrf— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) November 3, 2017
7. The light rail packed to capacity.
So when we said get to the parade as early as you can.. we weren't kidding. Check out the light rail right now! (Credit: Amin Al-Uqdah) pic.twitter.com/ry8aOuyhP6— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) November 3, 2017
8. KHOU 11 News standing with the Astros!
#KHOU11 Stands with the @astros! Congratulations to our #WorldSeries champions. See you at the parade! #EarnedHistory #HoustonStrong @KHOU pic.twitter.com/6e83tchdEy— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 3, 2017
9. Craig Biggo and Jeff Bagwell spotted in the parade.
10. Fans climbing trees to catch the best view.
Climbing trees to get a good view! @Astros parade #Houston #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/KUvM9Co2eJ— Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) November 3, 2017
11. Confetti falling from everywhere.
Who doesn’t love a little #confetti? #Astros #WorldSeries #parade #downtownHouston #HOU #HTX #EarnedHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/zLu1sOR9V5— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) November 3, 2017
12. Even an exotic cars was spotted representing for the Astros.
#Astros spirit of the Italian variety. #4thWard #EarnedHistory #khou11 pic.twitter.com/vntahMJbc9— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) November 3, 2017
13. Astros players beaming with joy as they wave to fans.
My view of the #WorldSeries champs! #EarnHistory #khou11 @astros ⚾️🎉 pic.twitter.com/1K61Q2eg94— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 3, 2017
14. A sea of orange waiting at City Hall for the players to speak.
A sea of orange at City Hall! #EarnedHistory #Astros #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/J5AS8mQMNJ— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 3, 2017
15. Houston rapper Paul Wall being spotted among the fans in the crowd.
He walked five miles to the parade, @paulwallbaby said he wasn’t missing it sitting in traffic! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pcMxHQgVFs— Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 3, 2017
16. A confetting snow angel? Why not.
Snow angel good. #Astros confetti angel better! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/c1kCIpOfO1— david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) November 3, 2017
17. We LOVE you more!
We literally love you, Houston. pic.twitter.com/13wSNyjlaq— Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2017
