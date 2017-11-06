Dodgers take out ad in Houston Chronicle congratulating Astros

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The 'Stros have since held their parade and gone to Disney World.
The Dodgers on Sunday took out a full page age in the Houston Chroniclecongratulating the Astros for their World Series win. Check it out:
Ad purchased by @Dodgers in today's @HoustonChron commemorative section congratulating World Series champion @astros pic.twitter.com/lvLfc6SnWe— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 5, 2017
Classy move, Dodgers.
