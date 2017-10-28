KHOU
Darvish on Gurriel: 'He made a mistake. He'll learn from it. We're all human beings.'

Mike Axisa, CBS SPORTS , KHOU 7:03 AM. CDT October 28, 2017

(CBS SPORTS) -- Friday night, the Houston Astros took a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgerswith a win in Game 3 of the World Series (HOU 5, LAD 3). The 'Stros are now two wins away from the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Houston scored their first run in the second inning, when Yuli Gurriel hit a rocket solo home run off Yu Darvish into the Crawford Boxes for a quick 1-0 lead. The Astros would eventually add three more runs in the inning.

RELATED: Astros' Gurriel may face discipline over racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish

Following the home run, cameras caught Gurriel making what appeared to be a racial gesture in the dugout. Here's the clip:

Following the game Gurriel all but confirmed the gesture is exactly what it appears to be. He has a statement forthcoming.

Gurriel spent the 2014 season playing in Japan, so ignorance is not an excuse here.

Darvish was asked about the gesture following the game and called it "disrespectful." He also said Gurriel will learn from this.

 

 

Darvish also tweeted after the game:

MLB is expected to investigate Gurriel's gesture and discipline could be handed down. Other players, most notably Kevin Pillar and Matt Joyce, have been suspended two games for using gay slurs in the recent past. Gurriel could receive a similar punishment, even in the World Series.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


