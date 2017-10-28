(CBS SPORTS) -- Friday night, the Houston Astros took a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgerswith a win in Game 3 of the World Series (HOU 5, LAD 3). The 'Stros are now two wins away from the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Houston scored their first run in the second inning, when Yuli Gurriel hit a rocket solo home run off Yu Darvish into the Crawford Boxes for a quick 1-0 lead. The Astros would eventually add three more runs in the inning.

RELATED: Astros' Gurriel may face discipline over racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish

Following the home run, cameras caught Gurriel making what appeared to be a racial gesture in the dugout. Here's the clip:

Yuli Gurriel under fire after gesture made in dugout after homering off Yu Darvish: https://t.co/CoY4gEYRDG pic.twitter.com/TmF1HJNUTo — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 28, 2017

Following the game Gurriel all but confirmed the gesture is exactly what it appears to be. He has a statement forthcoming.

Yuli Gurriel is expected to make a statement. He's expected to apologize and say he didn't mean to offend. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 28, 2017

Gurriel spent the 2014 season playing in Japan, so ignorance is not an excuse here.

Darvish was asked about the gesture following the game and called it "disrespectful." He also said Gurriel will learn from this.

Yu Darvish on Yuli Gurriel's gesture: "It's offensive to everybody." — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) October 28, 2017

Yu Darvish is aware of Yuli Gurriel’s gesture. Said it was “disrespectful.” “I’m sure the Astros have Asian fans too” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 28, 2017

Darvish on Gurriel: “He made a mistake. He’ll learn from it. We’re all human beings.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 28, 2017

Darvish also tweeted after the game:

MLB is expected to investigate Gurriel's gesture and discipline could be handed down. Other players, most notably Kevin Pillar and Matt Joyce, have been suspended two games for using gay slurs in the recent past. Gurriel could receive a similar punishment, even in the World Series.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.