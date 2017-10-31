Catching up with Verlander's college coach

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
8 killed in 'act of terror' on NYC bike path,…Oct 31, 2017, 2:41 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Attack near World Trade Center Memorial…Oct 31, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
-
Tampa man identified as suspect in NYC terror attackOct 31, 2017, 4:50 p.m.