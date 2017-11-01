Talk about rings on rings during the World Series!
Carlos Correa surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal at the end of the Astros title win on Wednesday night.
Can you imagine?! Your boyfriend just wins the World Series and less than 10 minutes later he whips out a giant ring. Well if you can't, watch the video below to see it happen.
SHE SAID YES! Congratulations, @TeamCJCorrea! pic.twitter.com/SN5ISx2ydC— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Of course, she said yes! The moment was captured live on TV for every single Astros fan and hopeless romantic to enjoy.
In a paraphrase of Houston's own Beyonce, he liked it so much he put a ring on it.
.@TeamCJCorrea PUTS A RING ON IT! pic.twitter.com/4Fm9gx7xvr— Cut4 (@Cut4) November 2, 2017
Congratulations, Carlos and Daniella! Your proposal was definitely one for the books.
