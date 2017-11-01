Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Talk about rings on rings during the World Series!

Carlos Correa surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal at the end of the Astros title win on Wednesday night.

Can you imagine?! Your boyfriend just wins the World Series and less than 10 minutes later he whips out a giant ring. Well if you can't, watch the video below to see it happen.

Of course, she said yes! The moment was captured live on TV for every single Astros fan and hopeless romantic to enjoy.

In a paraphrase of Houston's own Beyonce, he liked it so much he put a ring on it.

Congratulations, Carlos and Daniella! Your proposal was definitely one for the books.

Last night at Carlos Beltrán charity event with my gorgeous lady😍 #ANightInOldSanJuan A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

