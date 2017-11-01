KHOU
Close

WATCH: Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win

Hannah Lawson, KHOU 12:09 AM. CDT November 02, 2017

Talk about rings on rings during the World Series!

Carlos Correa surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal at the end of the Astros title win on Wednesday night. 

Can you imagine?! Your boyfriend just wins the World Series and less than 10 minutes later he whips out a giant ring. Well if you can't, watch the video below to see it happen. 

Of course, she said yes! The moment was captured live on TV for every single Astros fan and hopeless romantic to enjoy. 

In a paraphrase of Houston's own Beyonce, he liked it so much he put a ring on it. 

Congratulations, Carlos and Daniella! Your proposal was definitely one for the books. 

 

Last night at Carlos Beltrán charity event with my gorgeous lady😍 #ANightInOldSanJuan

A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories