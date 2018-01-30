Astros' World Series trophy stops by Harris County Commissioners Court

The World Series trophy is making its rounds across Texas, and Tuesday, it made a surprise appearance at Harris County Commissioners Court. (Photo: KHOU)

Judge Ed Emmett proclaimed Tuesday “Houston Astros Day.”

Can’t help but think of Judge Hofheinz today. He would have loved to stand where I stood this morning. Expect to have this trophy back here next year as well! Go @astros ! #astros pic.twitter.com/hPzJU63oBT — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) January 30, 2018

Commissioners voted on the proclamation, and it passed unanimously. They also took a picture with the trophy.

