KHOU
Close

Astros' World Series trophy stops by Harris County Commissioners Court

The World Series trophy is making its rounds across Texas, and Tuesday, it made a surprise appearance at Harris County Commissioners Court.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:47 PM. CST January 30, 2018

The World Series trophy is making its rounds across Texas, and Tuesday, it made a surprise appearance at Harris County Commissioners Court.

Judge Ed Emmett proclaimed Tuesday “Houston Astros Day.”

Commissioners voted on the proclamation, and it passed unanimously. They also took a picture with the trophy.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories