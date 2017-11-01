Astros World Series Championship parade set for Friday in downtown Houston

Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton (50) and catcher Brian McCann (16) celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, Gary A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON - A parade celebrating the Astros World Series Championship will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. in downtown Houston.

The city of Houston made the announcement moments after the Astros clinched the win in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers late Wednesday evening.

“It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

According to a press release from the city of Houston, the parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith, and ending at Lamar St.

The parade route will close to traffic beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families, culminating in a celebration at City Hall.

