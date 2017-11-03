Astros Parade: Can you imagine the watch party they had in heaven?

Clockwise L-R: KHOU 11 Sports Director Bob Allen; Former Astro Ken Caminiti; Former Astro Darryl Kile; and longtime Astros broadcaster Milo Hamilton. (GETTY IMAGES)

HOUSTON - During the Astros magical journey to the World Series, many of you have mentioned loved ones who followed the team for decades, but have since passed on.

Can you imagine the Astros watch parties they've all been having in heaven?

We're sure KHOU 11 Sports Director Bob Allen, who passed away last year, was in the middle of it all. He covered the Astros for decades.

And longtime Astros announcer Milo Hamilton was doing the play-by-play.

And former stars like Joe Niekro, Darryl Kile, Ken Caminiti and Jose Lima were cheering for the champions.

And all of those longtime fans who stuck with the team through good years and bad, were crying happy tears over the Astros long-awaited victory. That's probably why it's been raining this week, right?

