Astros memorabilia in big demand

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the full line of Houston Astros 2017 World Series Champions Bobbleheads available for preorder.

HOUSTON - As soon as the Astros clinched the World Series championship Wednesday, fans started lining up to stock up on World Series memorabilia.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to take home a piece of history this week.

Houston Chronicle:

The Houston Chronicle printed an extra 350,000 copies of the newspaper with the World Series champs on the front page.

After stands ran out across the city, the Chron opened a pop up tent outside its building Thursday morning to sell newspapers and other commemorative items.

The historic edition is also available for purchase on the Houston Chronicle website.

The Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park:

The store will operate with extended hours. It will stay open until 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. It will then be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

New shipments of championship shirts and hats were arriving every 30 minutes Thursday.

More championship clothing styles and products will be delivered over the next three weeks.

Sports Illustrated:

In 2014, a Sports Illustrated cover story correctly predicted the Houston Astros would win the World Series in 2017.

The 2014 issue is for sale on the Sports Illustrated website with an option to have the magazine framed.

This week’s championship edition will be hitting newsstands soon.

Academy Sports + Outdoors:

The store is expecting new shipments of championship gear to arrive daily.

Check back with KHOU.com for updates on where to get hot Astros memorabilia.

© 2017 KHOU-TV