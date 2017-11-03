Astros going to Disney World for World Series Victory Parade

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - After Houston celebrates the Astros at home on Friday, the championship team will be going to Disney World for a World Series victory parade.

World Series MVP George Springer and star players Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will be honored with a historic victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom Park.

The Astros’ celebratory parade on Saturday at 12:45 pm at Walt Disney World Resort will continue a tradition at Disney Parks of honoring extraordinary sports champions. Star players from Major League Baseball's last world championship team, the Chicago Cubs, were honored with a Walt Disney World Resort parade in 2016.

