Astros George Springer ties World Series record for home runs

LOS ANGELES - LOS ANGELES -- Remember back to when this series was headed to Game 2? I know it seems like ages ago, given the roller coaster we've been on. It was so long ago that Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fielding questions about what was wrong with George Springer.

At the time, he was 3 for his last 30 and had just gone 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in Game 1.

Since then, he's been a man possessed. After leading off the game with a double and then giving the Astros a 5-0 second-inning lead with a two-run homer, Springer now has eight extra-base hits (three doubles and five home runs) and 29 total bases this World Series.

Those are both new records. The total bases record was previously 25, held by Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson (1977) and Willie Stargell (1979).

Five homers in the #WorldSeries and four games in a row with one. Think George is feeling it? #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/aOlt4j5eT2 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017

Springer's five home runs also ties the all-time single World Series record. The others to hit five homers in a single World Series are Jackson -- that same 1977 Fall Classic when he earned the nickname "Mr. October" -- and Chase Utley from 2009.

Through his two at-bats in the first two innings of Game 7, Springer was 11 for 26 (.423) with eight runs scored, seven RBI, a .516 on-base percentage and -- ready for this? -- a .1.115 slugging.

As things stand, it's safe to say that if the Astros hold on to win the World Series, we know the MVP will be Springer. He's been a monster since that first bad game and that seems ages ago.

