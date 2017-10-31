Astros free watch party 'sold out' for Game 6, Game 7 still available

Houston Astros fans enjoy live entertainment, including a performance by Paul Wall, and various activities at the Postseason Street Fest before Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 29, 2017, at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Lisa Carter/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON – History could be made tonight as the Orange Crush takes on the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

How sweet it would be to go to the game in person, but that would cost thousands of dollars. The next best thing is free, however. The Astros are holding free watch parties at Minute Maid Park during the World Series.

Game 6 is "sold out" for Tuesday night as the Astros have reached capacity for distribution at over 40,000. Vouchers are no longer being issued for the Game 6 watch party.

Vouchers for Game 7, which hopefully won't be needed, are still available.

All you have to do is apply for a free voucher to attend Wednesday night’s potential watch party at Minute Maid Park. Experience the excitement of the game surrounded by your hometown Astros fans and friends.

On the web: http://m.mlb.com/astros/tickets/postseason/festivities

Cheer on the Astros when they are on the road at the Official Astros Postseason Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park! Each away game will be shown on the videoboard in the stadium and out on the Plaza on Crawford Street. Don't miss out on all of the action! Fans must claim a FREE admissions voucher in order to attend the event.

WHERE: Minute Maid Park - Crawford Street

WHEN: Every Astros Postseason Away Game

TIME: TBD - See below for most up-to-date information

Game 6 | Tuesday, 10/31/17 | Starts at 5:00pm CT

*Game 7 | Wednesday, 11/1/17 | Starts at 5:00pm CT

*If necessary.

PARKING: Parking will be available in Astros Controlled Lots for a fee.

WHAT:

Live music

Food trucks

Face painters

Caricature artists

Appearances from Shooting Stars, Shuttle Crew and Orbit

Inflatables

Photo booth

Bar games

Access to team store

*Activities are subject to change

