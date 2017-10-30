KHOU
Astros fan steals World Series home-run ball, throws it back

USA Today Sports , KHOU 11:33 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

As if Sunday night's World Series Game 5 needed more drama, TV viewers caught a bizarre scene in the stands in the ninth inning.

After a woman caught Yasiel Puig's two-run homer -- pulling the Dodgers within one run -- a man yanked the ball out of her hands and threw it back onto the field.

While returning a home-run ball from the visiting team is a Houston tradition, stealing the ball from a fellow fan got immediate reaction on social media.

