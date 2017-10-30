Astros fan steals World Series home-run ball, throws it back

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the 9th inning in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

As if Sunday night's World Series Game 5 needed more drama, TV viewers caught a bizarre scene in the stands in the ninth inning.

After a woman caught Yasiel Puig's two-run homer -- pulling the Dodgers within one run -- a man yanked the ball out of her hands and threw it back onto the field.

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

While returning a home-run ball from the visiting team is a Houston tradition, stealing the ball from a fellow fan got immediate reaction on social media.

That fan is an idiot. That’s a home run ball in arguably the greatest game in #WorldSeries history and he threw it back. — Jerren (@jwilphotos) October 30, 2017

I can’t stop watching that Astros fan tear Puig’s home run ball away from another man’s wife and furiously throw it back. — Matt Russell (@Matt__Russell) October 30, 2017

