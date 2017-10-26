Charlie Culberson celebrates after his 11th inning solo home run. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES -- A record eight home runs were hit in Game 2 of the World Series, but it was the last one hit by Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Charlie Culberson that left Astros ace Dallas Keuchel shaking his head after the Houston's stunning 7-6 win in 11 innings.

On a night where Astros shortstop Carlos Correa flipped his bat nearly to the Pacific Ocean in the top of the 10th inning, and Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig merely laid his bat down in the bottom of the 10th, there was Culberson who hit a two-out homer in the bottom of the 11th, and ran around the bases celebrating as if he just tied the game.

Only the Dodgers were still losing, 7-6, with Puig striking out to end the game.

“Culberson acted,’’ Keuchel said, “like he just won the World Series.’’

Culberson insisted later he was simply caught up in the moment, and knew that he didn’t tie the game, but couldn’t control his emotions.

“That’s adrenaline,’’ Culberson said. “That’s a good feeling. I never would have imagined hitting a home run in the World Series, and I did that.

"I pointed to my parents in the stands and pointing to my wife. I was just having fun out there, nothing more than that."

