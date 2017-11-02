After 19 seasons in the MLB, Carlos Beltran gets World Series ring

LOS ANGELES -- Worth the wait.
After 19 seasons in the Major League Carlos Beltran got his World Series ring Wednesday night.
Beltran played began his MLB career with the Royals in 1998. In 2004 he played for the Astros where he was considered one of the "Killer B's." He later played for the Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Rangers and Yankees before returning to the Astros.
In an interview with For The Win, Beltran said his decision is going to be difficult – playing one more year, or deciding to stay home. During the World Series, he only saw three at-bats.
Worth the wait for @carlosbeltran15. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/WYKpGqtNge— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017
The Astros are World Series champions for the first time in their history.
