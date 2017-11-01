A look back at World Series Game 7 classics

General view of the World Series logo on the field before game three of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

Once again, the baseball season will end with its ultimate battle: Game 7 of the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, the second consecutive year the season's been extended to a final Game 7.

The Dodgers are looking for their first title since 1988. The Astros are in search of their first in franchise history.

It will the 39th decisive Game 7 and the fourth time in seven years the World Series has gone the distance.

A look back at some of the classics:

Oct. 10, 1924 – Washington Senators 4, New York Giants 3, 12 innings

After trailing 3-1 to the Giants, the Senators rallied in the eighth inning to tie the game. In the 12th inning, Senators catcher Muddy Ruel scored on a bad hop grounder, giving the city of Washington its first and only title.

Oct. 13, 1960 – Pirates 10, Yankees 9

With the score tied at 9-9 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Hall of Famer and Pirates third baseman Bill Mazeroski hit a Series-ending home run off Ralph Terry to shock the Yankees.

Oct. 14, 1965 -- Dodgers 2, Twins 0

Pitching on two days' rest, Sandy Koufax retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, posting his second shutout of the World Series.

Oct. 27, 1986 – Mets 8, Red Sox 5

Often glossed over due to the historic nature of Game 6, Game 7 was a classic in its own right. Boston scored three runs and that lead would hold until the sixth. The Mets scored three in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the Sox made it 6-5 in the eighth. Mets closer Jesse Orosco delivered an RBI single for insurance and shut the door.

Oct. 27, 1991 – Twins 1, Braves 0, 10 innings

In a pitchers' duel between Jack Morris of the Twins and John Smoltz of the Braves, Morris would prevail when Gene Larkin delivered a pinch-hit single in the 10th inning. Morris would toss 10 shutout innings.

Oct. 26, 1997 – Florida Marlins 3, Indians 2, 11 innings

After Jose Mesa's blown save in the ninth inning, Marlins shortstop Edgar Renteria hit a soft liner off pitcher Charles Nagy's glove that scored Craig Counsell.

Nov. 4, 2001 – Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2

The Diamondbacks scored two runs off closer Mariano Rivera in the ninth inning. The final blow came from Luis Gonzalez, who hit a bloop single over a drawn-in infield to score the Series-winning run.

Oct. 29, 2014 – San Francisco Giants 3, Royals 2

In dominating fashion, Madison Bumgarner recorded the longest save in postseason history. He tossed five shutout innings on two days' rest, preserving a one-run lead.

Nov. 2, 2016 - Cubs 8, Indians 7, 10 innings

Among the greatest Game 7s of all-time, Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist's RBI double drives in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. The Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908.

